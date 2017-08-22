Raymond Blanc and Bake Off winner Candice Brown to headline Ascot Racecourse food and wine festival

Michelin-starred chef Raymond Blanc and Great British Bake Off winner Candice Brown are set to headline Ascot Racecourse's Festival of Food & Wine racing weekend next month.

The four-day festival, which takes place from Thursday, September 7-Sunday, September 10, will see the racecourse welcome 140 food and wine stalls and host live chef demonstrations.

Flat racing will take place on the Friday and the Saturday.

The Saturday will see Raymond Blanc and Candice Brown take to the demonstration stage, while wine expert Neil Phillips will also be appearing.

Brown will also be creating a signature cake to be served as part of the event's afternoon tea menu, while barbecue masterclasses and communal eating will be available at The Social Kitchen each day.

Jonathan Parker, Director of Food & Beverage at Ascot Racecourse, said: "Quality food and drink is an important part of the Ascot Racecourse offering and extends across all 26 of the year’s racedays. The Festival of Food & Wine Racing Weekend in September is a culinary highlight, combining two days of exhilarating Flat racing with a four-day celebration of food and wine, with appearances and demonstrations from some of the UK’s top chefs."

Entry for the event starts at £18 per person for access to both the festival and racing. Visits https://www.ascot.co.uk/horse-races-and-events/food-wine-weekend/friday for more details.