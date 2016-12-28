SECTION INDEX

Motorists warned of 'freezing fog patches'

Luke Matthews

The Met Office has issued a weather warning of fog for much of the south of England.

Motorists have been warned of difficult driving conditions as ‘freezing fog patches’ set in from 5pm this evening (Wednesday) until noon tomorrow (Thursday).

The Met Office has said visibility could reduce to less than 100 metres and ice is expected to form on untreated surfaces later on tonight and early tomorrow morning.

The fog patches are expected to thin during the day tomorrow.

