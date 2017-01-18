High Court set to rule whether Heathrow legal challenge can continue

The Royal Borough is set to learn this week whether its legal challenge against the Government decision to give Heathrow Airport permission to build a third runway can move forward.

Representatives from the borough, Greenpeace UK and three other councils are expected to appear in the High Court tomorrow, where a judge, Mr Justice Cranston, will hear legal arguments about whether their joint challenge can continue to move towards a judicial review.

Council leader Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Maidenhead Riverside) said: “It should be a one day hearing, and the result should be known on Friday.

"The way to look at this is that the government have put in a strike-out motion.

"If it is not struck out, it will continue in its process towards judicial review."

The borough has set aside £50,000 for the legal challenge.