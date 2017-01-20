What's on: Seven things to do this weekend (January 20-21)

FRIDAY:

HURST: Performances of The Snow Queen by the Hurst Pantomime Group began yesterday (Thursday) at the Village Halls in School Road.

There will be a show tomorrow (Friday) and two on Saturday. See www. hurstpanto.org.uk for more.

SATURDAY:

COOKHAM: A fundraiser for Elizabeth House and Thames Hospice will be held at Pinder Hall, in Lower Road, on Saturday.

Starting at 8pm, the Fabulous Shirtlifters jazz band will perform as part of their annual charitable concert.

COX GREEN: A jumble sale takes place on Saturday at the Church of the Good Shepherd in the community centre in Highfield Lane.

Doors open to the event, being held in aid of church charities, at 10.30am, though jumble can be brought to the centre from 9am on the day.

MAIDENHEAD: A new auction house which opened in December will hold its first auction on Saturday.

Dawson’s Auctioneers opened on the Kings Grove Estate after months of looking for the right location.

Aubrey Dawson said he chose Maidenhead because of its close links to London.

The first auction selling fine art and antiques will begin at 10am.

Visit www.dawsonsauctions.co.uk for more information.

ROYAL BOROUGH: Fit For Life week will return this weekend, offering residents in the borough a chance to try a new sport for free.

Chinese boxing, roller skating, volleyball and judo are just some of the activities on offer.

More than 20 workshops will take place over the week from Saturday until Sunday, January 29. It runs twice a year. Visit www. rbwm.gov.uk to see what events are happening.

WINDSOR: A community café is getting ready to open to the public tomorrow (Saturday).

The Loading Bay Café will be managed by 4Motion Dance Theatre Company at its studio which was opened in April last year.

Based at Kardelton House on the Vansittart Estate, the company plans to start up a mentoring and apprentice programme at the café.

An opening event will take place from 10am-1pm.

SUNDAY:

DORNEY: Runners can kick off the new year by taking part in the Windsor Winter Half Marathon.

Billed as ‘the flattest course in the UK’, the route will see fitness enthusiasts take on four-and-a-half loops of Dorney Lake.

The run, organised by F3 Events, is taking place on Sunday and starts at 12.30pm.

Entry costs £35.

Visit www.f3events.co.uk for details.