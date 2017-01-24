Royal Borough schools ranked in new secondary school league tables

Schools in Windsor and Maidenhead ranked above the national average in all marked categories for GCSE results in new league tables released by the Government last week.

New assessment criteria has been put into place this year for GCSE pupils, ranking schools using ‘Progress 8’ and ‘Attainment 8’.

Progress 8 looks at pupil progression - where they start to where they end up in terms of their academic performance.

Attainment 8 looks at the raw results across individual pupils' best eight subjects. English and maths are compulsory, then there is a choice of three core academic subjects and three from the Department of Education’s approved list.

Royal Borough schools ranked above the national average in both assessment criteria, as well as having 72.4 per cent of pupils gains A*-C grades in English and maths – well above the national average of 59.3 per cent.

At A-Level, the borough’s average grade achieved was C, falling just below the national average of C+. It also fell below the national average for 16 to 18-year-old pupils gaining AAB or higher in at least two facilitating subjects, at 15.5 per cent compared to 17 per cent.

