Weather warning: Windsor and Maidenhead could be hit by 'very strong winds' on Friday

A wind weather warning has been issued for much of the South-east for Friday.
The Met Office said there is the 'potential for very strong winds' to cross parts of England, with gusts of 60 to 70 mph in some places.
The warning will be in place from 6am until 11.55pm on Friday for Windsor and Maidenhead and Wokingham.
The Met Office said there is 'considerable uncertainty' about developments in the weather, but said if the strong winds do occur, it expects damage to trees and possibly buildings, along with possible disruption to power supplies and travel.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for Windsor and Maidenhead, Slough and Wokingham, warning that rain moving eastwards across the south of the country may turn to snow in some places.
Social media has hailed a Coldstream Guard who gave a young boy who attended Windsor Castle wearing full soldier uniform a birthday to remember.