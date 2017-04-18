REACTION: Theresa May announces snap General Election

Theresa May has called a snap General Election for Thursday, June 8.

The Prime Minister made the announcement in a surprise statement outside Downing Street this morning.

She said the nation needs strong and stable leadership following the outcome of the EU referendum.

She had previously said she would not call a snap election, but Mrs May said today she had only 'recently and reluctantly' come to the decision to call one.

She added: "At this moment of enormous national significance there should be unity in Westminster but instead there is division.

"The country is coming together but Westminster is not."

The Maidenhead MP will put a motion forward in the House of Commons tomorrow to call an election.

Follow this blog for the latest updates and reaction:

2.58pm:

Watch Theresa May's statement in full:

2.12pm:

Just a reminder that the House of Commons will need to vote to call the election with a two-thirds majority (although this is almost certain). Parliament is likely to be dissolved in early May.

1.17pm:

Theresa May's decision has the backing of her predecessor:

Brave - and right - decision by PM @Theresa_May. My very best wishes to all Conservative candidates. @Conservatives — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) April 18, 2017

12.57pm:

If you're not already registered to vote, you can sign up here.

12.36pm:

Richard Fagence, secretary of the East Berkshire Liberal Democrats, said: “Theresa May says the country is coming together but Westminster is not.

“The country is not coming together. It’s as divided as it ever has been.

“She says it’s in the interests of the British people to hold an election. No it isn’t, it’s in the interests of the British Conservatives.

“It’s a very dangerous move. If she doesn’t achieve the sort of majority she is hoping for where do we go from there?”

Mr Fagence added that the Liberal Democrats will confirm its candidate to contest the parliamentary seat in Windsor in ‘the next few days’.

He said: “People are open to change, whether there will be enough people in Windsor open to it we will have to see.”

12.13pm:

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corybn has released a statement:

“I welcome the Prime Minister’s decision to give the British people the chance to vote for a government that will put the interests of the majority first.

“Labour will be offering the country an effective alternative to a government that has failed to rebuild the economy, delivered falling living standards and damaging cuts to our schools and NHS.

“In the last couple of weeks, Labour has set out policies that offer a clear and credible choice for the country. We look forward to showing how Labour will stand up for the people of Britain.”

12.11pm:

Meanwhile, the Royal Borough has a major announcement of its own (although it has been somewhat gazumped by today's news)

11.56am:

Tony Hill, who ran as a candidate in the 2015 General Election for the Liberal Democrats said he would be ‘fighting tooth and nail for whoever is running for Parliament' in the party.

He said he would be putting himself forward, but said he had to be formally chosen by the party.

11.48am:

The controversial leader of 'men's rights' party Justice for Men and Boys (And The Women Who Love Them), who announced in September he intended to stand against Theresa May at the next election, will not, in fact, be standing.

Mike Buchanan told our reporter he will be speaking at the second International Conference on Men’s Issues in Australia on the day of the election.

11.43am:

Theresa May was a very visible presence in her constituency this weekend...

11.34am:

Leader of the Royal Borough, Cllr Simon Dudley said: “In my view, there is no doubting the country needs strong and stable leadership as it moves forward with exiting the EU.

"If we take the Conservative message to the country I am hopeful we can deliver a fantastic outcome.

"If there is a general election I will be working flat out.

"I will be certainly be getting my walking boots."

11.32am:

Lib Dem leader Tim Farron has released an official statement:

"This election is your chance to change the direction of our country.

"If you want to avoid a disastrous Hard Brexit. If you want to keep Britain in the Single Market. If you want a Britain that is open, tolerant and united, this is your chance.

"Only the Liberal Democrats can prevent a Conservative majority."

11.30am:

A spokesman for Maidenhead Labour said: "It's something we’ve been expecting for a while and we’ll look forward to getting out and doing some campaigning."

11.26am:

This is how things finished in the 2015 election in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough.

Maidenhead results at the last #GeneralElection:

Theresa May (CON) 35,453

Charles Smith (LAB) 6,394

Tony Hill (LIB) 5,337@MaidenheadAds — Nicola Hine (@nicola_hine) April 18, 2017

Windsor results at the last #GeneralElection:

Adam Afriyie (CON) 31,797

Fiona Dent (LAB) 6,714

Tariq Malik (UKIP) 4,992 @ExpressSeries — Nicola Hine (@nicola_hine) April 18, 2017

Slough results at last #GeneralElection:

Fiona Mactaggart (LAB) 23,421

Gurcharan Singh (CON) 16,085

Diana Coad (UKIP) 6,274 @ExpressSeries — Nicola Hine (@nicola_hine) April 18, 2017

11.23am:

...and our reporter seems to have broken some news to Maidenhead Labour.

Just rang Maidenhead Labour for an initial reaction to #GeneralElection announcement. They didn't know one had been called. @MaidenheadAds — Stephen Delahunty (@StephenD_BM) April 18, 2017

11.19am:

Immediate reaction from Conservative Royal Borough council leader Simon Dudley: