Six arrested after police seize nearly two kilograms of cocaine

A series of arrests have been made in Maidenhead and Burnham relating to suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Thames Valley Police said its Serious Organised Crime Unit executed arrest warrants in Laggan Road, Maidenhead, and Lent Green Lane, in Burnham, yesterday (Monday), under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

A 23-year-old man from Slough, a 44-year-old man from Maidenhead and a 35-year-old woman from Burnham were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Just under two kilograms of cocaine was seized alongside about £5,000 in cash.

Today, a 25-year-old man from Wraysbury, a 23-year-old man from Maidenhead and a 24-year-old man from Windsor were also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

The six were all in custody as of this afternoon.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Inspector Rachel Wheatman, of the Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: “We have executed warrants in our ongoing commitment to tackle serious organised crime and this operation falls under our Stronghold campaign, which aims to work in partnership to tackle such criminality.

“We would ask anyone who has information of people dealing drugs in our communities to please keep reporting incidents to us so we can build up a picture of intelligence and then take action to the bring those individuals to justice.”