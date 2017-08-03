Housing association merger talks fall through

Two Berkshire-based housing associations have said they will not be merging after months of discussions.

In January, Housing Solutions and Bracknell Forest Homes announced they were in early stage merger discussions to form a new larger organisation which would be responsible for more than 13,000 homes and an £80m turnover.

It was announced today on the Housing Solutions website it had decided not to proceed with merger discussions following a board meeting between both housing associations last week.

The statement says: “Whilst there were sound grounds for evaluating the option to merge, having concluded the due diligence process and sought to develop a joint business plan, it became apparent that there were differences of opinion about the way forward for the merged association and that these could not be easily overcome.

“The process has been useful for both associations and much of the work undertaken can be carried forward into our respective strategies.”

Customers are being notified today.