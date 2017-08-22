Tue, 22
Three charged in connection with Kidwells Park assault

Police launch murder investigation following Slough stabbing

Three people have been charged in connection with an assault on two men in Kidwells Park.

Callum Johnstone, 18, of West Crescent, Windsor was charged on Sunday with inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

Dylan Bowman, 18, of Lincoln Road, Maidenhead, and a 16-year-old boy were charged on Saturday with inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent.

The charges relate to an assault which took place in Kidwells Park at about 6.20pm on September 20.

All three are due to appear at Slough Magistrates’ Court on September 19.

