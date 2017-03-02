Number 10’s Larry the cat thought to spark rise in feline rehoming at Battersea

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in Old Windsor rehomed more felines than pooches last year for the first time in its history.

In 2016 the centre in Priest Hill found new homes for 618 cats, the highest number in a decade, compared to rehoming 607 dogs.

Battersea Old Windsor’s cattery team leader Caroline Shilton said: “We’ve seen a surge in the number of people looking for a Battersea cat over the past couple of years and we think the Westminster cats have definitely played a part in this.

“Since Battersea rehomed Larry to Number 10, Palmerston to the Foreign Office and Gladstone to the Treasury, they’ve become world-famous felines and have really shone the spotlight on Battersea’s cats.”

Centre manager Kaye Mughal said the dogs would be determined to take back the rehoming crown in 2017. “It’s fantastic to see that our cats have been feline the love this year,” she said. “But while cat rehoming numbers are rising, we sadly saw a drop off in the number of dogs that Battersea Old Windsor rehomed last year compared to 2015.

“We want to make sure this year our canines aren’t forgotten and we’re hoping we’ll see more dogs find homes.”

Visit www.battersea.org.uk for more on rehoming.