Battersea offers services of chief mousers to tackle Parliament's pest problems

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home has offered the services of its expert mousers to the Palace of Westminster after it was revealed taxpayers footed a record bill of £130,000 on pest control in 2016/17.

The animal shelter, which has a centre in Old Windsor’s Priest Hill, has already provided cats to 10 Downing Street, the Foreign & Commonwealth Office and the Treasury.

Battersea's head of catteries, Lindsey Quinlan, said: "Battersea has been hearing persistent reports of mice scuttling around the Houses of Parliament for several years now, and the latest figures released clearly demonstrate that taxpayers are funding a rising cost for pest control in our Government buildings.

"Battersea has over 130 years in rehoming rescue cats, and was the first choice for Downing Street, the Foreign & Commonwealth Office, and the Cabinet Office when they sought our mousers to help with their own rogue rodents. We'd be more than happy to help the Houses of Parliament recruit their own chief mousers to eliminate their pest problem and restore order in the historic corridors of power."

Battersea believes its experience in successfully re-homing Larry, Palmerston and Gladstone to three different Government departments over the last few years could help allay any perceived health and safety concerns about having the cats in offices.

The charity currently has more than 60 cats looking for a home and has picked two chief mousers who may be up to the job of patrolling the corridors in the Houses of Parliament.

Seven-year-old Peggy has a strong CV, with a proven record of bringing back presents, and the Old Windsor-based feline isn’t interest in the company of other cats, as long as there are some humans around to spoil her.

London-based Simba is known to be chatty and could run to become Speaker of the House, but also has a manifesto to chase down and pounce on his favourite toys.

To enquire about re-homing Peggy, Simba or any of Battersea's other cats, click here.