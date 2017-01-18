The midweek round-up: The most read Express stories of the week so far

5.) Firefighters attend Dedworth fire

Firefighters from Slough and Windsor attended a small kitchen fire in Dedworth at 4pm on Saturday.

They treated an elderly man who had suffered from smoke inhalation and minor burns at the scene in Pennycroft Road.

4.) Police appeal for witnesses to Uxbridge Road hit and run

Motorists who may hold vital information about the death of a 44-year-old man on Uxbridge Road are being urged to come forward.

Thames Valley Police has made a new appeal to the drivers and passengers in two vehicles which were in the area at the time of the fatal collision.

3.) Basic hospital failures contributed to Slough man's death, inquest hears

The failure of nurses to carry out basic physiological checks including temperature tests contributed to a Slough man’s death at Wexham Park Hospital, a coroner has ruled.

Paramjeet Rehal, of Carrington Road, died at the hospital on May 20 last year from bronchopneumonia.

2.) Couple hit out over uncollected and overflowing bins

A couple have complained of overflowing rubbish outside their flat not being collected.

The Express reported in August that Slough’s rubbish collectors Amey refused to collect rubbish from the flat in Upton Close for health and safety reasons because a refuse collector had previously been injured dragging a large bin to his lorry.

1.) Partial collapse of historic building near Windsor Castle

A historic building near Windsor Castle partially collapsed on Friday, falling onto a car parked outside.

Firefighters from Slough were called to the former home of Nell Gwynn, the 17th century mistress of King Charles II, in St Albans Street at about midday. They made the scene safe and checked no-one was trapped.