The midweek round-up: The most read Express stories of the week so far

5) Feature: Meet the conservation experts at Windsor Castle

A team of conservation experts from the Royal Collection Trust gave the public a rare glimpse into the work that goes into maintaining one of the world’s most important art collections on Saturday.

Reporter David Lee went along to speak to the team and gain an insight into the efforts conservators put in every day to conserve exquisite ceramics and furniture at the historic castle.

4) Three attackers leave victim needing hospital treatment after ‘prolonged’ assault

A 29-year-old man was taken to Wexham Park Hospital after being subjected to a ‘prolonged attack’ by three men in Langley.

The victim was walking across a green near a block of flats in Meadow Road at about 6.30pm on Thursday when he was assaulted.

3) Man and woman injured in assault at The Scotch Bar in Windsor

A man was kicked in the face and a woman broke her arm during an assault at The Scotch Bar in Goswell Hill, Windsor.

At about 1.15am on Saturday, February 4, a man in his 40s, who was standing near the bar, was knocked to the floor and kicked in the face, sustaining face and dental injuries. During the altercation, the other victim, a woman also in her 40s, sustained a broken arm.

2) Complaints made over school run 'chaos' outside Ryvers Primary

Complaints of swearing parents flinging ‘faeces filled’ nappies into gardens near Ryvers Primary School have been made by a resident who says she is sick of school run ‘chaos’.

Sharon O’Reilly from Gosling Road says parents regularly park on zebra crossings and driveways in roads around the Trelawney Avenue school.

1) Second man dies following Slough stabbing

A second man involved in a double stabbing in Slough has passed away in hospital.

Police were alerted to the stabbing at 5.43pm on Friday following reports of a man with stab wounds in Lower Cippenham Lane.

The injured man was taken to hospital with ‘life-threatening injuries’.