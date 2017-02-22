The midweek round-up: The most read Express stories of the week so far

5.) Man is robbed while suffering from asthma attack in Burnham

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man who was having an asthma attack had his phone and wallet stolen last week.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was walking past Burnham railway station, in Burnham Lane, between 11am and 11.30am on Wednesday when he suffered from an asthma attack.

4.) Man taken to hospital with ‘stab wounds’ after incident in Lismore Park

A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital with what was believed to be a stab wound on Sunday.

Police were called to Lismore Park at about 11am following an incident in which the man suffered an injury to his leg.

3.) Woman racially abused during ‘unprovoked incident’ in Slough

Police are hunting for a man who racially abused a woman outside a betting shop in Slough.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the racially aggravated public order offence which took place at 10.50am on Saturday morning outside Betfred in Grasmere Parade, off Wexham Road.

2.) Second man who died in double stabbing is formally identified

A second man who died following a double stabbing in Slough earlier this month has been formally identified.

David Yokota, 39, from Slough, was found with life-threatening injuries in Lower Cippenham Lane on Friday, February 10. He died two days later in hospital. A post-mortem examination which took place on Thursday, February 16, was inconclusive. The investigation, on behalf of the coroner, will continue.

1.) Poll: Should the maximum sentence for animal abuse be raised to five years?

Battersea Dogs & Cats Home has launched a campaign calling for harsher punishments for those who cause suffering to animals.

The maximum sentence for the most extreme cases of animal cruelty in England and Wales is six months in prison, which the home says is the lowest across Europe, America and Australia.