The midweek round-up: The most read Express stories of the week so far

5.) Wexham Park Hospital's new emergency department to be 'one of the best' in the south of England

Wexham Park Hospital’s new emergency department and assessment centre will be ‘one of the best’ in the south of England, according to the chief executive of the Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place on Friday to mark work starting on the £49 million project.

4.) Witness appeal after motorcyclist is seriously injured in Windsor Great Park crash

A witness appeal has been launched by police after a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries during a collision in Windsor Great Park on Saturday.

At about 12.40pm, a grey Suzuki motorcyle and a silver Mercedes C320 were involved ina crash on the A332 Sheet Street Road.

3.) Traffic halted for car fire in Slough

Firefighters were forced to stop traffic in the centre of Slough on Sunday afternoon while they dealt with a car fire.

Part of Queensmere Road was shut in both directions for about 20 minutes after a crew from Slough Fire Station was called to tackle a blaze in a green Volkswagen Polo at about 4.30pm.

2.) Thirty firefighters sent to tackle large fire in Ascot

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service sent about 30 firefighters to tackle a large fire in the open in Ascot.

Crews were called to Englemere Pond at 1.34pm on Monday and found about one acre of undergrowth and pine trees ablaze.

1.) Arrests made during police operation to take criminals off the road

Police made 18 arrests during an operation to take criminals off the roads in the Thames Valley and Hampshire.

During the four day crackdown, named Operation Titan, people were arrested for crimes including possession of drugs and driving under the influence of drugs between Monday, April 3, and Thursday, April 6.