The midweek round-up: The most read Express stories of the week so far

5.) Duchess of Cambridge among the guests at Windsor Castle's Easter Sunday service

A St George’s Chapel chorister has spoken of his pride after his daughter handed a bouquet of flowers to the Queen at Sunday’s Easter service at Windsor Castle.

Josephine Thompson, five, who goes to Trinity St Stephen First School in Vansittart Road, and six-year-old Eowyn Bannan got the opportunity to meet the Head of State as she left the chapel.

4.) Two men sentenced following ‘drug-fuelled crime spree’ in Slough

Two men have been sentenced following a ‘drug-fuelled crime spree’ in Slough last month.

Gurvinder Mann, 37, of Aylesbury Crescent, Slough, and Shane Cooper, 26, of no fixed address, both pleaded guilty on April 10 at Reading Crown Court and were sentenced at the same court on the same day.

3.) Super cars roll into Slough High Street to celebrate release of Fast & Furious 8

Super cars worth thousands of pounds were displayed in Slough High Street to promote the release of the latest film in the Fast & Furious franchise.

Empire Cinema, based in the Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre, teamed up with M8trk Events and the Horton-based R&W Motor Company for the two-day event at the weekend.

2.) Mother-of-two complains of 'disgusting' temporary accommodation in Langley

A single mum-of-two who stayed in Slough Borough Council (SBC) emergency accommodation says she has been referred to a ‘dirty’ flat with no bed.

Naeela Imran lived in the council’s emergency housing facility in Langley between February 14 and March 16 after she was forced out of her home due to rent increases.

1.) Police arrest 34-year-old man on suspicion of raping teenager in Datchet

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a teenager in Datchet.

The attack took place at about 10.20pm on Wednesday, April 12, when the victim, an 18-year-old woman, was walking on London Road after she had left Datchet Railway Station.