The midweek round-up: The most read Express stories of the week so far

5.) Artist impressions released for new Salt Hill Park activity centre

Absolutely Ten Pin bowling alley in Salt Hill Park will close on Sunday, May 7, to make way for a new family activity centre.

Tuesday's announcement of the closure came as Slough Borough Council (SBC) released new artist impressions of what the new centre could look like.

4.) Jail for Ascot property developer who used fraud to fund 'affluent lifestyle'

A property developer who used fraud and tax evasion to fund an affluent lifestyle and multi-million pound Ascot home was sentenced to jail at Reading Crown Court on Friday.

Keith Conner, 55, was handed a three year and seven month jail term after pleading guilty to five offences.

3.) Video and pictures: Vaisakhi celebrations in Slough

A sea of orange flooded through Slough on Sunday as the town’s Sikh community celebrated Vaisakhi.

Vaisakhi commemorates the Khalsa, a group of warriors formed in 1699.

2.) Fenwick's Windsor store to close after 37 years

A shop that has been at the heart of Windsor town centre for 37 years is closing.

Bosses at Fenwick, in King Edward Court, announced on Monday that due to the ‘ravages of online shopping and the underperformance of the business’ the store is no longer viable.

1.) Council considers Windsor pub's future after police call for its licence to be stripped

A pub in Windsor could have its licence stripped for serving alcohol to underage girls and failing to protect its customers from fire risks.

Thames Valley Police want the council to revoke the licence of The Copper Horse in Alma Road.