The midweek round-up: The most read Express stories of the week so far

5.) Women freed and taken to hospital after Tuns Roundabout crash

A woman had to be freed from her car following a crash in Slough on Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to the Tuns Roundabout, in Tuns Lane, close to the Copthorne Hotel, at about 8.30pm.

4.) Witness appeal launched after teenagers robbed at knifepoint in Eton

A witness appeal has been launched after two men robbed a trio of teenagers at knifepoint in Eton.

Police say the robbery took place at about 3.30pm on Friday on the Thames towpath, near the Brocas.

3.) Police appeal after 13-year-old boy is bitten by dog in park

A 13-year-old boy needed hospital treatment after being bitten by a dog in Slough on Saturday.

The boy had been playing football in Granville Park at about 6.20pm when he was approached by a dog, believed to be a brindle-coloured Staffordshire bull terrier cross.

2.) Mother finds 45-year-old son hanged, inquest hears

An inquest heard how a mother from Wexham walked into the back garden to find her 45-year-old son hanged from the home’s lean-to.

Sitting at Reading Town Hall on Tuesday, the inquest was told Andrew Duncanson from Wexham Road was found at about 10.15pm when his mother Christina went to lock the back garden fence.

1.) Fire crews sent to Slough hotel blaze

Firefighters from five fire stations were sent to a fire at a hotel in Slough on Saturday night.

The blaze, on the roof of the Copthorne Hotel, in Cippenham Lane, prompted a large response, with crews sent from Slough, Langley, Maidenhead, Windsor and High Wycombe sent at about 11pm.