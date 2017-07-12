The midweek round-up: The most read Express stories of the week so far

5.) Windsor nursery builds fairy garden with Tesco donation

A fairy garden now provides a tranquil place for nursery children thanks to a £12,000 donation.

Last summer The Lawns Nursery School in Windsor’s Imperial Road was picked from three schools by shoppers in Tesco in Dedworth to be awarded the grant by the store.

4.) Two taken to hospital following fire in Slough

Two people were taken to hospital after a car fire affected three houses in Slough on Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to Lismore Park at 1.08pm, with firefighters attending from Slough, Langley, Windsor, Ascot and Beaconsfield.

3.) Ideas to improve Slough pitched during town centre tour

The good, the bad and the ugly was discussed last week as part of a new initiative to improve the look and feel of the town centre.

A diverse group of interested parties, led by Slough Borough Council (SBC) head of economic development Simon Hall, toured the town centre looking for ways to improve it on Monday, July 3.

2.) Woman dies after being found in the water at Windsor's Racecourse Marina

A woman was declared dead in the early hours of Tuesday morning after being pulled out of the water at the Racecourse Marina in Windsor.

South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) were called to the scene at about 12.15am following reports of a woman in the water.

1.) Two men stabbed in attack in Slough's Salt Hill Park

Two men were taken to hospital after being stabbed in Slough’s Salt Hill Park in the early hours of Monday morning.

One suffered ‘life-threatening’ injuries and remains in hospital in a critical condition.