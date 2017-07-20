Thu, 20
Hospital chief apologises after reports of sexist comment

Stephen Delahunty

Reporter:

Stephen Delahunty

0
The CEO of Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust has apologised after reportedly making inappropriate remarks at a meeting of senior NHS professionals yesterday (Wednesday).

Sir Andrew Morris was speaking at the King's Fund, a think tank based in London that focuses on health issues, where it was reported he said: “Usually the blokes die off earlier because they’re nagged to death by the other half.”

Present at the meeting was Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt and NHS England boss Simon Stevens.

In a statement issued after the meeting Sir Andrew said: "I made a comment that I realised right away was completely inappropriate.

"I would like to apologise unreservedly for any offence that it caused."

The trust is responsible for Wexham Park Hospital in Slough, Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot and Frimley Park Hospital, close to Camberley.

