CCTV appeal launched after police link a series of sexual offences on trains

British Transport Police has released a CCTV image of a man it would like to speak to in connection with a series of sexual offences.

On January 23, a man boarded a train at Slough at 8.17pm, and during the journey toward London Paddington he sat opposite a woman and began touching himself inappropriately. He is believed to have got off the train at Ealing Broadway.

The second incident happened on May 3 between 12.15pm and 1.30pm on a Reading to Paddington service, when a man exposed himself and touched himself inappropriately.

A third incident happened on May 23 on a Windsor service. A 16-year-old girl boarded the train at Staines at 12.07pm and a man walked in from another carriage and sat opposite her. He man was touching inappropriately over his clothing and when a ticket inspector came through and approached him, he swore at the inspector and ran off down the train.

Officers are now linking all three incidents and would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image who they believe may have information that could help in the investigation.

Anyone with information should call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016 citing reference 160 of 14/08/2017.