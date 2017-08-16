The midweek round-up: The most read Express stories of the week so far

5) Upton Road residents complain of anti-social behaviour and parking problems

A disused area frequented by drug addicts and drinkers and over congested parking are some of the concerns fed up Upton Road residents have complained about.

Residents in the area have also complained about the lack of an Upton Road resident parking scheme or double yellow lines, which motorists from elsewhere take advantage of.

4) Crooks trick their way into homes during distraction burglaries

Thames Valley Police is linking two distraction burglaries which took place in Slough last week.

Between 1pm and 3pm on Tuesday, August 8, two men visited an address in Northborough Road claiming to be from the council.

The victim, an elderly woman, let them into the home after the pair said there was a problem with her water pressure and they needed to check the pipes.

3) Homelessness feature: 'I don't choose to live life this way'

Spending his days on the streets of Windsor and sleeping in shop doorways isn’t a lifestyle that Martin Allen chose.

For 17 years, the 46-year-old had been employed in Oxford, holding down jobs in a warehouse and in the security industry.

But in 2015, the work dried up and with Martin refusing to take benefits, he soon found himself homeless.

2) Sky Sport's Kirsty Gallacher charged with drink-driving in Eton

Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher has been charged with drink-driving in Eton.

According to Thames Valley Police she was charged with one count of driving while above the legal alcohol limit.

The 41-year-old, of Chapel Square, Virginia Water, is the daughter of former Ryder Cup golf captain Bernard Gallacher.

1) Burger King accidentally reveals discovery of maggots at Slough store in email blunder

The communications team for Burger King in Slough High Street has attempted to cover up the discovery of maggots in the store with a ‘cleaning story’ – before accidentally revealing the truth in an email blunder.

The restaurant closed on Thursday afternoon shortly after a customer contacted the Express to say a woman had found maggots on her tray.