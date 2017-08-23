The midweek round-up: The most read Express stories of the week so far

5.) Free town Wi-Fi proves a hit as 20,000 users sign-up

Free town Wi-Fi in the Royal Borough has proved to be a hit with more than 20,000 people signing up to the service so far.

The service began in June and provides free and unlimited browsing in Windsor and Maidenhead town centres.

4.) Firefighters tackle blaze at Slough guest house

Firefighters from Slough were called to a fire at a guest house in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Two crews were sent to the AJ Lodge Guest House in Oatlands Drive, Slough, at 12.20am to reports of a fire affecting a door canopy.

3.) Pakistan Independence Day celebrated in Slough

Boxing, music and awards all marked the 70th anniversary of Pakistan’s independence in Slough.

A weekend of celebrations was held at the Pakistan Welfare Association (PWA) in Darvill’s Lane.

2.) Investigation launched following Langley house fire

An investigation has been launched following a house fire in Langley.

Firefighters from Slough, Windsor and Langley were called to a home in Blandford Road South at 12.30am on Friday.

1.) Jail for man who robbed teenager in Slough High Street

A 22-year-old who threatened to stab a teenager if he did not hand over his belt and jacket has been jailed for two years.

Mohamed Ahmed, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty at Reading Crown Court on Monday to robbery and was sentenced at the same hearing.