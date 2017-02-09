CCTV appeal after more accordions are stolen from Sunningdale shop

CCTV images have been released in connection with the thefts of thousands of pounds worth of accordions from a shop in Sunningdale.

The Piano and Accordion Shop, in London Road, has been the target for break-ins twice in the last two weeks, with £20,000-worth of accordions stolen last week.

The incidents follow a burglary at the same shop in August when accordions worth £130,000 were stolen.

Detectives believe the incidents are linked.

The latest raid on the shop took place on Friday at about 2.40am. Thieves got into the shop by removing a window frame and damaging security shutters before stealing accordions worth £20,000.

Another attempt was made to break in to the shop on Monday, January 30 at about 2.10am, but the would-be thieves were unable to get into the store and left empty-handed.

A CCTV image has been released today of a man, wearing a suit (above left), who may have vital information about the two incidents.

The first burglary took place between 4pm on Sunday, August 7 and 9.40am on Monday, August 8. Accordions worth a total of £130,000 were stolen.

Thames Valley Police has re-released a CCTV image (above right), which was first published shortly after the burglary, of a man in a black T-shirt holding a white bag who might have vital information about the incident.

Investigating officer, Andrew Corbett of Local CID, said: “I am appealing to the men pictured in these images, or anyone who knows them, to please contact Thames Valley Police immediately as we believe they might have vital information about the burglaries.

“We believe the man in the black T-Shirt holding a white bag might have links to Port Talbot in South Wales, therefore I would encourage communities in that area to share our appeal and these images.

“If you know these men or have any other information about the burglaries and attempted burglary please call police on 101 and ask for Thames Valley Police quoting reference numbers 43160218225 and 43170034683.

“I understand that some people do not want to speak to the police so alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”