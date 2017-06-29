Man taken to hospital after being assaulted outside Sunningdale pub

A man was taken to hospital with head injuries after being assaulted outside The Sunningdale Lounge pub on Sunday.

Police were called to the scene in London Road after a 46-year-old man was involved in an altercation and was assaulted at about 2.15am.

The ambulance service also attended and the man was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

Thames Valley Police said ‘the circumstances of incident are currently unclear’.

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Dean Brown, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “We are carrying out an investigation into this incident in order to establish the circumstances.

“If anyone witnessed the incident, or has any information relating to it, I would ask them to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.