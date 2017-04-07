All lanes have reopened westbound between junctions 6 and 8/9 of the M4 following a collision this morning.
The Thames Valley Police Roads Policing Twitter account said at 11.22am that two vehicles had collided in the area and the carriageway was briefly closed.
The Highways England account said the closure was due to a 'heavy vehicle fire' and police were working to release trapped traffic.
All lanes reopened shortly before 1pm.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
A teenage girl has been left shaken after an unknown man grabbed her while she was walking through an underpass in Windsor.
The mooted idea would see current third runway plans scrapped completely and the famous 2.65-mile strip leading away from Windsor Castle converted to accommodate aircraft.