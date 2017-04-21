What's on: 10 things to do this weekend (April 21-23)

FRIDAY:

ASCOT: Music lovers can learn a new instrument at a six-week ukulele course.

Starting today (Friday), the course is taking place on Friday mornings at All Souls’ Church, in All Souls’ Road.

It will run from 10.30 to 11.30am and will give adults the chance to master the basics and enjoy playing a variety of songs.

Emily Blyth, who has been running the Ascot Community Choir at All Souls’ since January, will be teaching the course.

She said: “Being able to play an instrument is a joy for your whole life.”

Contact Emily by email on ascotsinging@outlook.com or by calling 07743862651 about Ascot Ukuleles or Ascot Community Choir to register.

WINDSOR: A 21-gun salute will be held on The Long Walk as the Royal Borough marks the Queen’s 91st birthday.

Schoolchildren from around the area have been invited to attend the ceremony which is taking place today (Friday).

Experienced borough Bombardier John Matthews will be in charge with the first cannon due to be fired at (noon).

SATURDAY:

BURNHAM: A St George’s Day party will be held at Burnham Park Hall on Saturday featuring four bands, a bar stocked with real ales, hog roast and barbecue.

Entry is free from 4pm.

CHALVEY: An Arabian-themed night of dinner and dancing will be held tomorrow (Saturday) to celebrate Slough women’s group Meet and Mingle’s fourth anniversary.

It will run from 5.30pm till late.

Tickets are £20 for members and £25 for non-members.

Contact Meet and Mingle founder Aksa Marshal on 07732 632637 or visit www.meetandmingle.co.uk

CHALVEY: A creative writing course will start at the Slough and Eton Adult and Community Learn-ing Centre in Ragstone Road tomorrow (Saturday).

The Workers' Educational Association run course will take place every other Saturday from 10am to 12pm.

Visit www.southern.wea.org.uk or call 0800 3281060 to enrol or turn up on the day.

IVER: An all-female a capella singing group is holding a jumble sale on Saturday, April 22 in Iver Heath Village Hall in St Margaret’s Close.

The fundraising event is being hosted by Signature, an award-winning Iver Heath based singing group.

Entry for the sale, which runs from 12.30pm to 3.30pm, will cost 20p per person and is a great chance to bag a bargain.

Visit www.signaturesingers.com for details.

SLOUGH: A walk organised by the Slough Town Supporters Trust is being held on Saturday to raise money for dementia patients.

The football supporters club’s sponsored walk has been running for about 30 years and has raised more than £20,000 for local charities. This year’s walk will raise money for a 1950s reminiscent room in an elderly care ward at Wexham Park Hospital.

Walkers can chose a 14-mile route from Heatherwood in Ascot to Wexham or a six-mile walk from Windsor to Wex-ham. Visit www. sloughtownsupporterstrust.co.uk/

WINDSOR: A 200ft long inflatable slide and a gigantic ball pit lies in store for thrill-seekers at Windsor Racecourse.

Gung-Ho! is returning to the town tomorrow (Saturday).

BBC Children in Need has been selected as the event’s national charity partner.

Visit www.begungho.co.uk to sign up.

WINDSOR: A celebration of St George’s Day is taking place at Royal Windsor Shopping tomorrow (Saturday).

The event will feature a costumed storyteller who will also be making dragons and swords out of balloons.

A knights and princesses fancy dress competition is being held with three categories ranging from under fives to nine to 12-year-olds.

Entry forms need to be completed by 2.30pm with judging taking place at 3pm.

The event is running from 11.30am to 3.30pm. Entry is free.

SUNDAY:

BURNHAM: The Burnham Methodist Church will be holding a special service on Sunday to celebrate its 130th anniversary.

Its normal service will begin at 10.30am followed by refreshments and a display that will look back over the history of the church.

Church secretary Hillary Evans said: “We would really like to welcome everyone to join us.”

The church is in Lent Rise Road.