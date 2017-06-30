What's on: Seven things to do this weekend (June 30-July 2)

FRIDAY:

BURNHAM: The Memory Book is a project run by The Well@Lent Rise that aims to document 100 years of fashion through users own pictures and stories.

Individuals are invited to bring along their photos and share them with the group today (Friday) from 2-4pm at the Methodist Church Hall in Lent Rise Road. Tea and biscuits will be provided free of charge.

Contact Pauline Poole on 07875717730 or visit www.thewellatlentrise.org

SATURDAY:

CHALVEY: An Eid Milan party organised by Chalvey Supermarket will be held at the Chalvey Community Centre on The Green tomorrow (Saturday).

Members and clients of Slough Refugee Support have been invited to the day, which will run from 1pm to 5pm.

It will include lunch, henna tattooing, face-painting and music.

DATCHET: Top bakers will compete for glory at the Datchet Village Fete tomorrow (Saturday).

This year’s theme for the contest is Strawberry Fair.

Entries should be submitted between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

The fete will also feature a performance by the Datchet Border Morris dancers, a classic car display and pony rides.

It is taking place at Churchmead School, in Priory Way, and will be running from 12.30 to 4pm. Visit www.datchetfete.org.uk for details.

IVER: A charity footgolf tournament for all ages will be held at Richings Park Golf Club tomorrow (Saturday).

The Slough Town Open has been organised by Slough Town Supporters Trust and Jansen Cup-winning footgolf captain Mark Scotchford.

Footgolf is a sport where players kick a football into a cup with as few shots as possible.

Tomorrow’s tournament will start at 9.30am at the club in North Park and will raise money for Wexham Park Hospital’s dementia care unit.

The event is open to all above the age of 11, and will cost £40 to enter a team of four or five.

The entry fee will include a £5 donation to Wexham Park Hospital.

For more details email trust@ sloughtownsupporterstrust.co.uk or phone Daniel Brench on 07792 387676.

MAIDENHEAD: A popular swimming challenge will take place at the weekend, and see a number of people splashing down the Thames.

The Boulters to Bray Swim 2017 will start at 6.15am on Saturday, starting at Ray Mill Island, following a mandatory safety briefing there at 6am.

Registration will take place tomorrow (Friday) between 6.30pm and 8.00pm at Maidenhead Rowing Club in River Road, Taplow, and again at the same venue between 5.15am and 5.45am on Saturday.

The river is expected to be clear of swimmers by 7.45am, and a prize-giving presentation will be held at the rowing club before 8am – where much-needed bacon rolls and drinks will be served.

Spectators can watch the race from the river bank, but organisers of the race have stressed they must not enter the water. They are also asked not to park at the club or in nearby River Road or Ellington Road.

Early-rising onlookers will, however, be able to witness the swimmers race underneath Maidenhead Bridge and the Sounding Arch.

Visit boulterstobrayswim.org to download the swimmer’s information pack and see more details on the race.

SUNDAY:

ASCOT: Former Great British Bake Off contestant Martha Collison plans to give a baking demonstration at a family fun day in Ascot.

The Ascot Life Church is holding the free event at Ascot Heath Junior School, in Rhododendron Road, on Sunday.

Collison, who reached the quarter-finals of the former BBC show in 2014, will also be taking part in a Q & A session and cupcake decorating.

The event starts at 2pm.

SUNNINGHILL: Party in the Park is returning to Victory Fields on Sunday from 1-5.30pm.

The afternoon of family fun, organised by Sunninghill & Ascot Parish Council, will see a barbecue, skate park display and children’s fairground rides put on for residents to enjoy.

A beer tent and live music will also be on offer. The event is running from 1pm to 5.30pm.