What's on: 13 things to do this weekend (July 14-16)

FRIDAY:

ETON: Giuseppe Verdi’s tragic opera of illicit love, loyalty and betrayal is the latest production to be performed by Windsor & Eton Opera.

A Masked Ball is loosely based on an 1833 play about the assassination of King Gustav III of Sweden and includes a combination of political intrigue and forbidden love.

It is being performed at the Farrer Theatre, Eton College, tonight (Friday) and tomorrow (Saturday). Call the box office on 01344 466173 for tickets.

SATURDAY:

ASCOT: Tina Bailey will be leading a butterfly and dragonfly walk in Swinley Forest during the next meeting of Wildlife in Ascot.

The event is taking place tomorrow (Saturday) and runs from 11am to 1pm.

Everyone is welcome and walkers should meet at Prince Consort Drive just before 11am.

DEDWORTH: Free military workouts will be on offer to fitness enthusiasts at Osgood Park.

BRB Military Workout will be putting people aged 15 to 20 through their paces tomorrow (Saturday) and the following Saturday.

The classes aim to teach self-discipline, respect, teamwork and time management. They will be running from 11am-noon. All participants will be asked to complete a health questionnaire.

MAIDENHEAD: Tennis fans across town will be able to watch the Wimbledon final weekend in King Street and indulge in some strawberries and cream, too.

Enjoy Maidenhead has announced it will bring back a giant screen near the Boy and Boat statue showing the big matches on Saturday and Sunday, following its success last year.

Audience members will be able to take a deck chair and enjoy the BBC’s broadcast of the grand slam’s final games.

Tennis clubs will also be attending and providing free taster activities.

WHITE WALTHAM: Free children’s activities and a trip up the bell tower will be on offer at an annual fete.

The White Waltham Churches Summer Fete will take place on Saturday at the churchyard in Church Hill.

Free face-painting and biscuit icing will be available for children and the church’s bell tower will be open.

There will also be stalls, raffles and refreshments on offer.

It will run from 2-4.30pm.

WINDSOR: The grounds of St George’s School will be transformed into a hub of horticulture tomorrow (Saturday) as the Royal Windsor Summer Show returns.

This year’s event theme celebrates the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh’s 70th wedding anniversary and the Countess of Wessex has been lined up to do the official opening.

More than 100 classes will be on display as the Royal Windsor Rose and Horticultural Society aims to showcase the talents of amateur gardeners, bakers and photographers in the area.

They include the Express' own photo category, where entrants have been asked to submit a photo on the theme of 'My Royal Family'.

Visitors can watch a sugar craft demonstration by Mark Tilling, a previous winner of BBC Bake Off Creme-de-la-Creme, at the 112th annual show.

TV chef and Indian cook book author Mridula Baljekar will also be showing people how to make perfect chutney.

Gardeners can even pick up some royal tips from John Anderson, Keeper of the Queen’s Gardens.

A new Wild about Wildlife marquee has been introduced which will feature giant bug artwork created by children at the Busy Buttons Creative Studio in Windsor.

The show, sponsored by the Express, runs from 11am to 5pm.

Tickets are £6 adults; £3 children. Advantage card holders receive a £1 discount (per card).

SUNDAY:



ASCOT: Ascot Farmers’ Market is returning to Ascot Racecourse on Sunday.

Traditionally reared pork, beef, lamb and poultry will be on offer as well as fresh fruit and vegetables. It is running from 9.30am to 1pm.

COOKHAM: The public will be able to visit some of Berkshire's best private gardens as part of the National Garden Scheme.

On Sunday, the Odney Club, in Odney Lane, Cookham, will open its doors between 2-6pm.

For £5 per adult visitors will be able to explore the 120-acre site which inspired famous artist Sir Stanley Spencer and is owned by the John Lewis Partnership.

Visit www.ngs.org.uk to find out more.

DATCHET: A reunion for dancers who trained at La Roche School of Dancing is taking place in Datchet on Sunday.

The dance school started life at Castle Hill, Maidenhead.

In 1945 it moved to Hempson Avenue in Slough and when the school closed, its extensive gardens became La Roche Close.

Call Dee on 01494 717825 for details.

HOLYPORT: Wild flowers and children’s activities will join the line-up for this year’s Holyport Village Show Open Gardens.

On Sunday, six gardens will be on show as well as specially planted wild flowers at Stroud Farm and Holyport allotments.

The gardens are all within walking distance of the shops in Holyport with participants in Hearne Drive, Springfield Park and the Village Green.

At Andy Birrell’s garden in Tithe Close there will be children’s activities which are focused on relaxation and growing your own.

One will be to pull a potato from a container which can be taken home for dinner.

Money raised will go towards Thames Valley Air Ambulance and there will be the opportunity to buy merchandise and speak to a representative about its work.

Tickets cost £4 for adults or free for under 18s and include a map of all the participating village gardens.

They will be available from outside the parade of shops in Stompits Road from 2pm on the day.

Gardens will be open from 2-5pm, for details call Pauline Janikoun on 01628 636891.

MARLOW BOTTOM: A fundraising road run is set to return.

The Burford Bolt, which supports Burford School, in Marlow Bottom, is due to start from the school at 9am on Sunday. Visit www.burfordbolt.co.uk to find out more.

WATER OAKLEY: A car wash will raise money for the Phoenix Gymnastics Club.

Gymnasts will be put to work on Sunday to raise money for their club.

The club needs cash to move from its current site in Windsor Road, which is due to be demolished, to one it has secured in Fifield.

From 9.30am-1pm the club will run a hand car wash which will cost £10 per car.

Alongside the car wash the usual monthly PlayGym will run, which is £4 for children under nine for an hour.

WINDSOR: Cumberland Lodge will be holding a garden party to celebrate its 70th anniversary on Sunday.

Visitors can enjoy live music, hot food and themed tours of the 17th century former royal residence which is in Windsor Great Park.

Windsor-based trio The Candy Girls will be performing tunes from the 1940s while magician Dean Leavy has also been lined up for the event. The party is running from noon-4pm.

Tickets cost £5 and include one item from the barbecue.

Proceeds will go towards supporting the charitable work of Cumberland Lodge. Email ealbery@cumberlandlodge.ac.uk or call 01784 497790 to book.