What's on: Nine things to do this weekend (July 28-30)

SATURDAY:

BRAY: A record breaking paddle boarder will host activities at Bray Lake on Saturday.

Stand up paddle (SUP) boarder Lizzie Carr became the first female to paddle board all the way across the English Channel in May.

People new to SUP will be able to have a go and there will also be improvers sessions for more experienced paddlers.

For something a bit different there will be SUP yoga classes on offer.

For more information and to book your place visit eventbrite.co.uk/o/red-paddle-co-14545654801

BURNHAM: You can test your endurance in the ‘Burnham Marathon Challenge’ by walking, jogging or running the one kilometre path around Burnham Park.

At the end of the challenge, laps will be counted up to see how many marathons in total were completed – 42 laps is equal to one marathon. You can walk or run on your own or join up with family, friends and colleagues to complete or run for a charity of your choice.

Runners must register for the maximum number of laps that they plan to complete, which can be anything from one to 10.

Registration is from 9.30am, on Saturday and is part of a Sports and Activities Day.

For more information or to book your place call Shirley Shaw or Lisa Pope at BHPT on 01628 661441, email shirley@bhpt.org.uk or online at https://burnham-marathon-challenge.eventbrite.co.uk.

SLOUGH: A series of 3D printing workshops will be held at The Curve in William Street tomorrow (Saturday).

Attendees at the library and cultural centre will have the chance to use 3D printing equipment to make their own personalised key tags.

Several sessions will run between 10am and 3.40pm.

Tickets can be booked on www.thecurveslough.com for £5.

SLOUGH: A range of family activities will be hosted at the Queensmere Observatory Shopping Centre over the first part of the school summer holidays.

Tomorrow (Saturday) the centre will be transformed into a farmyard, with a rustic barn yard photo area and Plucky the giant chicken and a free animal puppet workshop.

All events will run from 11am to 4pm.

STOKE POGES: Keen gardeners will show off their work at the 124th annual Stoke Poges, Wexham and Fulmer Horticultural Society show tomorrow (Saturday).

The fair, at Stoke Poges School in Rogers Lane, will feature a grand marquee with plants, flowers, floral art, cacti and fruit and vegetables which will be judged at about 1.30pm.

Other competition categories include home economics, wine, arts and crafts and photography.

There will be a performance by the Reading Spring Garden Band, a schools potato growing competition, raffle, barbecue, beer tent, coconut shy and more.

The show will open at 12.30pm and finish at about 5.45pm.

Entry is £3 for adults, £2 for seniors and free for children.

WINDSOR: Original, diverse art will be on show during a two-day exhibition this weekend.

The But is it Art? display is taking place at the Queen Charlotte pub, in Church Lane.

It starts tomorrow (Saturday) and runs from 11.30am to 3.30pm.

Entry is free.

Visit www.butisitart.uk for details.

SUNDAY:

BRAY: Help is need-ed to spruce up the village ahead of national judging for the Britain in Bloom competition taking place on Tuesday.

Meet outside the Village Hall on Sunday at 10am for a ‘wash, scrub and brush’ and on Monday, a litter pick will be followed by a party. Meet outside the Village Hall at 6pm for work, drinks and nibbles.

BRAY: An afternoon of jazz will be on offer on Sunday.

Jazz at the Vicarage will take place in the riverside garden of St Michael's Church.

Regulars at the annual event the Davies Quartet will entertain guests. The band will perform New Orleans traditional jazz.

The event starts at 3pm and costs £10.

FLACKWELL HEATH: A century since the beginning of one of the major battles of the First World War will be marked on Sunday.

The Battle of Passchendaele, also known as the Third Battle of Ypres, which started 100 years ago on Monday, will be remembered at the Flackwell Heath war memorial, in Common Road, at 3pm.

It has been organised by the village’s branch of the Royal British Legion. All are invited and the service will be followed by a reception at the club.