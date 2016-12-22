Police step up Changing the Guard security in wake of Berlin attack

Security is being stepped up for Changing the Guard outside Windsor Castle in the wake of an attack on a Christmas market in Berlin, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.

'High-visibility policing' will be in place around the castle when the ceremony is taking place and the force said it has 'detailed plans for protecting public events' which already recognise the terrorist threat level as 'severe'.

On Monday, a lorry rammed into a Christmas market in the German capital, killing 12 people and injuring many more. Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.

A neighbourhood alert, sent out by Thames Valley Police said it reviews it plans 'as a matter of routine' after attacks overseas and the security changes will be reassessed in January.

It said: "Our priority remains to protect and reassure those who live, work and visit Windsor.

"We urge the public to be alert but not alarmed, and report anything suspicious to the Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321. In an emergency always call 999."