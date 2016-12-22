Burglar admits stealing £7,000-worth of jewellery from Windsor house

A burglar has admitted stealing a large amount of jewellery worth about £7,000 from a house in Hatch Lane in Windsor.

Liam Daykin, of no fixed address, appeared at Slough Magistrates' Court on Friday, where he pleaded guilty to one count of burglary.

The 27-year-old broke into the house on Monday, December 12, was arrested on Wednesday, December 14 and was charged the next day.

The arrest was made as part of Operation Liberate, which is being carried out by Thames Valley Police around Windsor to deter and apprehend burglars.

Det Insp Jason Kew, of Maidenhead Local CID, said: “The burglary committed by Daykin had a devastating effect on the victims, especially so close to Christmas, and hopefully his conviction can give them some closure.

“It will also hopefully assure the public that we are working hard over the holiday season to target burglars and that we take burglaries very seriously.

“If you see anything suspicious in your areas, or if you have any other information that could assist with our operation, please contact police via the 24-hour Thames Valley Police Enquiry Centre on 101. In an emergency, always dial 999.

“If you don't want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers (opens new window) anonymously on 0800 555 111. No personal details are taken, information is not traced or recorded and you will not go to court.”

Daykin has been remanded in custody and will appear at Reading Crown Court for sentencing. A date has not yet been set