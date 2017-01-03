Where to recycle your Christmas tree in the Royal Borough

Various locations around the borough will be open for you to recycle your old Christmas trees this month.

If you have a green garden waste bin, leave your tree next to the bin and it will be recycled by the council on the usual collection day.

Alternatively, you can drop off your tree at one of the sites listed below from now until Monday, January 16.

The trees are shredded, composted and turned into soil conditioner. Only real Christmas trees can be recycled, and pots, lights and decorations should be removed first.

Trees can be recycled at the following locations: