Where to recycle your Christmas tree in the Royal Borough

Luke Matthews

Various locations around the borough will be open for you to recycle your old Christmas trees this month.

If you have a green garden waste bin, leave your tree next to the bin and it will be recycled by the council on the usual collection day.

Alternatively, you can drop off your tree at one of the sites listed below from now until Monday, January 16.

The trees are shredded, composted and turned into soil conditioner. Only real Christmas trees can be recycled, and pots, lights and decorations should be removed first.

Trees can be recycled at the following locations: 

  • Grange car park, High Street, Ascot
  • Recreation ground car park, Victoria Road, Ascot
  • Car park, High Street, Bray
  • Ockwells Park, Ockwells Road, Cox Green
  • Village hall car park, Allen Way, Datchet
  • Recreation ground car park, Haywards Mead, Eton Wick
  • Memorial Hall car park, Holyport
  • Car park, High Street, Hurley
  • Village Hall car park, Knowl Hill
  • Stafferton Way Household Waste & Recycling Centre, Maidenhead
  • Boulters Lock car park, Ray Mead Road, Maidenhead
  • Stubbings Nursery, Henley Road, Maidenhead
  • Church Road Allotments, Old Windsor
  • Recreation ground, Robin Willis Way, Old Windsor
  • Broomhall Recreation Ground, Broomhall Lane, Sunningdale
  • Victory Fields Recreation Ground, London Road, Sunninghill
  • Community Centre, Hanover Way, Windsor
  • Osgood Park, Windsor
  • Squires Garden Centre, Maidenhead Road, Windsor
  • Wyevale Garden Centre, Dedworth Road, Windsor

