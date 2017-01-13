Former teacher given suspended sentence for historic child sex offences

A former teacher at Windsor’s exclusive St George’s School has escaped jail despite admitting historic child sex offences.

Anthony Brailsford, 70, of Rays Avenue, Dedworth, appeared at Reading Crown Court today (Friday) for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to three charges relating to incidents in the 1990s.

Recorder Christopher Quinlan QC told the court that the offences were so serious that they warranted time behind bars.

But he chose to hand Brailsford a six-month sentence, suspended for two years, and instead told him to attend two years of rehabilitation classes.

The judge told the court: “The offences took place in the classroom.

“The victim was required to stand by your desk while you marked his work and then you placed your hand on his neck.

“You then slid your hand down his back before resting on his backside.

“What you did then was varied. Sometimes you would just pat his backside, other times it would remain there for a while.”

The court was told the victim was subjected to the assaults between five and seven times.

Brailsford also watched the victim while he showered with other students at the school after exercise classes, the court heard.

When learning of their son’s ordeal, the victim’s parents wrote two letters to the school demanding action and they were assured by headteacher Reverend Roger Marsh that Brailsford had received a written warning.

Police and social services investigations were launched but no criminal action was taken until April 2014 when, after receiving allegations, police searched Brailsford’s house and found 266 pictures of naked children on his computer.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of making an indecent photograph of a child before today’s sentencing.

Defending, Jon Mitchell, told the court: “Mr Brailsford has lost his professional reputation forever.

“He will be remembered for this one lapse during this period of time.”