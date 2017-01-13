Wall at Nell Gwynn Chinese Restaurant in Windsor collapses

A wall collapsed onto a car near Windsor Castle today (Friday) and firefighters attended the unsafe structure.

The Slough crew made the scene at Nell Gwynn Chinese Restaurant in St Alban’s Road safe at about 12pm and checked no-one was trapped.

There were no casualties during the incident, in which a wall had fallen onto an Audi A3.

A heavy rescue unit was dispatched from Reading and the fire crew was there for about two hours.

Crew manager Lucas Webber said the scene ‘looked so dangerous’.

A structural engineer was called and the fire crew handed the situation over to the police.