Cricket bats signed by Ashes teams stolen in house burglary

Cricket bats signed by international players have been stolen during a house burglary in Windsor.

Between midday on Friday, January 20, and 10am on Monday, January 23, 13 bats were stolen from the home in St Leonards Road.

They included bats signed by England and Australia Ashes teams, players from Somerset County Cricket Club and international team captains.

Investigating officer PC Laura Joyce said: “These are distinctive items so if you are offered them for sale, or have seen them, please make contact.”

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.