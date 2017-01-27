Cricket bats signed by Ashes teams stolen in house burglary

Cricket bats signed by international players have been stolen during a house burglary in Windsor.
Between midday on Friday, January 20, and 10am on Monday, January 23, 13 bats were stolen from the home in St Leonards Road.
They included bats signed by England and Australia Ashes teams, players from Somerset County Cricket Club and international team captains.
Investigating officer PC Laura Joyce said: “These are distinctive items so if you are offered them for sale, or have seen them, please make contact.”
Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
The Met Office has issued a yellow alert for Windsor and Maidenhead, Slough and Wokingham, warning that rain moving eastwards across the south of the country may turn to snow in some places.
Social media has hailed a Coldstream Guard who gave a young boy who attended Windsor Castle wearing full soldier uniform a birthday to remember.