Princess Margaret Hospital 'delighted' with CQC report

The executive director of The Princess Margaret Hospital in Windsor has said she is pleased the staff’s hard work is reflected on ‘every page’ of its Care Quality Commission (CQC) report.

The hospital, owned by BMI Healthcare, was rated ‘good’ overall, and good in the five main assessment criteria, which judged it to be safe, effective, caring, responsive and well-led.

Inspectors said patients were treated with dignity and respect, and that patients were 'very positive' about the 'kind and welcoming' staff.

The 78-bed hospital in Osborne Road provides services for NHS patients, insured patients and those who choose to pay for their own care.

Jayne Cassidy, executive director at BMI The Princess Margaret Hospital, said: “Everyone at the hospital is delighted with this report. The CQC is, of course, extremely thorough and I was so pleased to see the dedication of our staff and the satisfaction of our patients reflected on every page.

“The CQC was also extremely helpful in showing us those areas where we could make more improvement; we are addressing each of their recommendations.”

The report, from the inspection carried out in September, identified ‘well-led’ for surgery as requires improvement, although surgery was rated good overall.

The required improvements included putting a system in place to screen older patients for dementia and to processes to monitor measures in place to reduce risks that dirty and clean surgical equipment may become mixed.

However, inspectors also found one area of ‘outstanding practice’ in the hospital’s use of an electronic system which allows it to access up-to-date information about patients, including their current medication.