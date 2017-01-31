Police launch investigation following attacks on 12 swans in Windsor

A dozen swans were shot in four days in Windsor and police are now appealing for witnesses to find those responsible.

As reported by the Express last week, officers were called following reports that four swans had been found injured in Barry Avenue on Tuesday, January 24. It is believed they were shot.

On Friday, January 27, a further eight were shot by two different weapons, thought to be a slingshot and an air weapon, in the same location.

Two swans died as a result of the attacks and others are in a critical condition.

Investigating officer PC Les Jones, based at Windsor police station, said: “These are very distressing incidents in which defenceless animals have clearly been targeted.

“Two of these animals have been killed and several others have been left severely injured.

“I understand that these incidents are very upsetting for people and we are carrying out an investigation in order to locate those responsible.

“If you have any information about these offences, or witnessed them happening, please contact the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.