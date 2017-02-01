Windsor Guildhall to host Harry Potter Book Night

Windsor Guildhall will be transformed into Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry tomorrow night (Thursday) as it hosts Harry Potter Book Night.

Fancy dress is encouraged at the free event which includes a Harry Potter themed quiz and other immersive activities.

Muggles, witches and wizards will have the opportunity to meet some special guests, who ‘may or may not have feathers’.

The evening is open for fans of all ages, with sessions running between 4.30-6pm and 6.30-8.30pm.

Older Potterheads are encouraged to turn up for the later session, where a tougher and longer quiz will be held.

As in the Triwizard Tournament, eternal glory awaits the winners.