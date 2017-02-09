Former soldier jailed for attempted murder of ex-comrade in Windsor

A former soldier has been jailed for 16 years for trying to kill an ex-comrade who had started a relationship with his estranged wife.

John Watson, 35, of Pirbright Barracks, Surrey, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court today (Thursday). He will spend three further years on licence.

He was convicted of kidnap and possession of an offensive weapon at a trial in September but jurors could not decide on an attempted murder charge. A retrial took place and a jury found him guilty of the offence on January 19.

On May 4, 2016, Watson approached former friend 28-year-old James Dicks with a jab saw in the Camm Avenue car park in Windsor.

He had recently found out Mr Dicks had started a relationship with his estranged wife Lynsey Foston. The couple had separated on Boxing Day 2015 after a marriage of seven years. In early 2016 he learned of her relationship with Mr Dicks, who he had become friends with in 2010 when they served at Windsor’s Combermere Barracks.

Sentencing Watson, Judge Angela Morris said there was no evidence the relationship started before the marriage ended.

“It may well be this became your perception which fuelled your anger and motivated you in your aim to kill him, but perception and reality are two different things,” she said.

In February 2016 Watson googled the Moors Murders, how to dispose of a body in an unmarked grave and the sentence for murder.

Throughout the two trials, Watson claimed that despite originally intending to kill Mr Dicks he had changed his mind.

Judge Morris said there were ‘many aspects of his conduct’ that contradicted this.

Watson approached Mr Dicks at 6am with the knife in his hand and cable ties in his pocket before tying his hands to the back of his car headrest and driving to a car park at the back of nearby Keeler Close.

There he tried to wrap his head in cling film and was attacking him when police arrived. A statement from Mr Dicks was read out by Daniel Fugallo, prosecuting.

He said: “He describes in this statement how having given evidence at the first trial he was present in the public gallery in the second. It was then he realised the extent of the plan to kill him.”

Mr Dicks’ statement said he felt ‘shocked, sick and scared’ and has since sought treatment for flashbacks and nightmares.

Defence barrister Neil Griffin referred to a letter from Watson to the judge which he described as ‘polite’ and ‘full of regret and remorse’.

A previous statement from Mr Dicks in July 2016 said he did not believe Watson would give up and ‘wanted him out of the picture’.

In response to this Mr Griffin told the court Watson had said: “I have given up. There is nothing to pursue. It is all done. The marriage is over. I want to put it behind me and serve my sentence.”

He added Ms Foston and Mr Dicks are now expecting a baby together.

As Watson stood to be sentenced his fists were clenched by his side and his arms shook as Judge Morris handed down the term. She concluded that the level of premeditation meant Watson poses the risk of serious harm to the public.

Judge Morris said: “I have no doubt that had members of the public not acted as they did on May 4, you would have succeeded in your murderous plan.”