Footballer Rohan Ince cleared of attack on Windsor nightclub bouncer

A professional footballer accused of smashing a bottle of Jack Daniels over a bouncer’s head during a night out in Windsor has been found not guilty.

Rohan Ince, 24, who plays for Championship side Brighton & Hove Albion, faced a charge of wounding with intent in relation to an incident in the early hours of Christmas Day in 2015.

A doorman at the nightclub Atik, 27-year-old Gregor Jurcic, was attacked and left with a deep gash to his head but jurors today (Wednesday) found the midfielder not guilty of the attack, leaving him to walk free from court.

The footballer did not give evidence but denied bottling the bouncer. Ince will now be free to return to playing for Swindon Town, where he is currently on loan.