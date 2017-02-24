Hollywood actress Anna Friel appeals against order to demolish extension on Windsor home

A Hollywood actress has launched a bid against an enforcement notice ordering her to tear down an extension at the back of her Windsor home.

Limitless star Anna Friel was served with the notice to knock-down the extension at the back of her Grade II-listed home in Kings Road in October.

Friel was originally granted permission to build a single storey extension back in March 2014, but after works were completed the Windsor Urban Development Control Panel received a complaint stating the build had not been carried out in line with the approved plans.

Following a visit from enforcement and conservation officers, it was ruled the materials used were not appropriate for the surrounding area.

The actress, who features in TV show Marcella, lodged the appeal on Tuesday. A response is due by April 4.