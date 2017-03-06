Windsor Castle offering free admission to visitors with disabilities this weekend

Windsor Castle will offer free admission to visitors with disabilities this weekend as part of the Disabled Access Day campaign.

The nationwide event celebrates venues with special access facilities and encourages people with disabilities to visit somewhere new.

This year, for the first time, the event will be spread over three days from Friday, March 10- Sunday, March 12 due to popular demand.

Visitors with disabilities and their access companions will be able to enjoy talks, tours and object-handling sessions at the Royal residences in addition to free admission.

This includes British Sign Language and verbal descriptive tours of the Castle Precincts and St George's Chapel in Windsor on Saturday.

Braille orders of service will also be available for the Standard Mattins, Communion and Evensong services at the chapel.

Jenny Rogers, access and inclusion manager for Royal Collection Trust, said: "We are delighted to be taking part in Disabled Access Day for the third year running. Royal Collection Trust is committed to offering the widest forms of access across the royal residences, and this day is a wonderful opportunity for visitors with disabilities to try something new and discover the Palaces and the Royal Collection."