Police appeal for owners of Asian gold jewellery to come forward

Police are appealing for the owners of jewellery recovered by officers from an abandoned car to come forward.

On Thursday, January 26, police found an abandoned blue BMW 3 Series estate car in Windsor, which had been stolen from Wokingham.

Items of Asian gold jewellery (pictured) were recovered from the vehicle.

Case investigator Kate Devonshire said: “Our intelligence suggests that this jewellery could have been taken by a gang operating across county lines along the M4 and M40 corridor and West London.

“The items could have been stolen from a house in the east of the Thames Valley, West London or Birmingham.

“If you have been a victim of a burglary and think this jewellery is yours we would ask you to contact Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101, as you might have vital information that could assist us in our investigation.

“Anyone with information should quote the reference 43170011663.”

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.