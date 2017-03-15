The midweek round-up: The most read Express stories of the week so far

5.) Man assaulted and stabbed in Slough after being 'set upon by a group of males'

A 21-year-old man was assaulted and stabbed during a GBH in Slough on Monday.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after what it described as an ‘altercation involving a group of males’ in Moray Drive at about 2.45pm

4.) Witness appeal after 'nasty assault' in leisure centre car park

A witness appeal has been launched by police following a 'nasty assault' in the Montem Leisure Centre car park in Slough in the early hours of Thursday morning.

A 59-year-old man was attacked by three men in the car park in Montem Lane at about 1.55am and had to be treated for a cut to his eye by paramedics.

3.) Driver urged to come forward after pedestrian is hit by car and breaks leg

A witness appeal has been launched by police after a pedestrian broke his leg after being hit by a car in Slough.

A 64-year-old man was hit by a silver or grey car in Stoke Road at about 7.50pm on Wednesday, March 1.

2.) Warning issued over rise in Nottingham Knockers in Windsor

A warning has been issued about an increase in so-called Nottingham Knockers operating in the town, particularly in the Dedworth area.

A police crime alert from Friday, March 3, includes a letter from community warden Clive Dent about a man selling dishcloths door-to-door.

1.) Thomas Hardy masterpiece uncovered at All Saints Church in Windsor

For the first time in nearly 100 years a carved altarpiece designed by the novelist Thomas Hardy has been uncovered.

The writer, whose novels included Far from the Madding Crowd and Tess of the d’Urbervilles, trained as an architect and designed churches, including All Saints Church in Frances Road, in the 1860s.