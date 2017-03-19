Thief from Windsor given 42 month prison sentence

A 33-year-old man from Windsor was sentenced to 42 months in prison on Friday, March 10, for a string of thefts and burglaries.

Andrew John Merkett, from Bulkeley Avenue, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court for two counts of burglary, destroying or damaging property, theft from a motor vehicle, interfering with a vehicle and handling stolen goods.

All of Merkett's offences took place in the Windsor area in 2016 between October 12 and November 16.

He was charged on December 3 and pleaded guilty to all charges.

Investigating officer, Sgt Dean Brown of Windsor and Maidenhead Local CID, said: "I’d like to thank the public for their support in this investigation, without which Merkett would not have been brought to justice.

"Thames Valley Police remain committed to both preventing and investigating these offences within our communities, and I hope this sentencing acts as a deterrent to anyone else thinking of committing similar crimes.

"We would always ask residents to remain vigilant, and to contact police with any information regarding burglaries or vehicle crime in the area.

Crime prevention advice can be found on www.thamesvalley.police.uk/crime-prevention.htm