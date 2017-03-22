Wed, 22
Arrests made in connection with reports of charity scam in Windsor

Luke Matthews

Reporter:

Luke Matthews

Two men have been arrested in connection with a number of reports that fake charity raffle tickets had been sold in Windsor’s Peascod Street.

A 37-year-old man from Hounslow and a 51-year-old man from Mitcham were both arrested on Thursday, March 16, on suspicion of fraud by false representation.

The men have been bailed until April 13.

