Arrests made in connection with reports of charity scam in Windsor

Two men have been arrested in connection with a number of reports that fake charity raffle tickets had been sold in Windsor’s Peascod Street.
A 37-year-old man from Hounslow and a 51-year-old man from Mitcham were both arrested on Thursday, March 16, on suspicion of fraud by false representation.
The men have been bailed until April 13.
Comments
Most Shared
Most Commented
Top Ten Articles
A popular cafe in Windsor faces an uncertain future after it was placed on a rolling one month lease, according to its owner.
The wife of a Windsor grandfather who died after being hit by a car in Braywick Cemetery has said she lost 'my husband and my best friend'.