Westminster attack: Windsor MP 'heard about six gunshots nearby'

Windsor MP Adam Afriyie said he heard 'about six gunshots nearby' following a suspected terrorist incident at Westminster this afternoon.

Police were called to Parliament Square at about 2.40pm following reports of a 'firearms incident'.

Scotland Yard has confirmed a car was driven over Westminster Bridge, hitting several people, before it crashed into Parliament and at least one man armed with a knife tried to carry out an attack.

Police said four people have died, included a police officer and an attacker, who was shot. At least 20 people are injured.

Prime Minister and Maidenhead MP Theresa May was evacuated from the Commons and is reportedly due to chair a meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee tonight.

In a series of tweets earlier this afternoon, Mr Afriyie thanked security staff for guiding his team away from the incident and said his thoughts were with those injured.

He added: "Parliament must not be cowered by this incident."

Thames Valley Police Chief Constable Francis Habgood said the force will be reviewing security in light of the incident.

He tweeted: "Our sympathies go to all those affected by the tragic events today. We are reviewing security in light of this incident to keep you safe."