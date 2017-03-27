Specialist barriers to be put up at Windsor Castle in wake of Westminster terror attack

Specialist barriers are to be put up around Windsor Castle as security is stepped up after the terror attack at Westminster on Wednesday.

The barriers will be in place from this evening, ahead of the Guard Change which is set to take place on Wednesday.

Thames Valley Police has reviewed its security measures and activity, including those for pre-planned events in crowded places, after five people, including attacker Khalid Masood, died when he ran over pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and fatally stabbed police officer PC Keith Palmer.

Assistant Chief Constable Dave Hardcastle, head of operations for Thames Valley Police, said: “While there is no intelligence to indicate a specific threat to Windsor, recent events in Westminster clearly highlight the need for extra security measures to be introduced.

"The Force believes that it is proportionate and necessary to put in place extra security measures to further protect and support the public and the Guard Change. This is consistent with security deployments in London.

"Preventative measures such as these have been put in place across the UK over the past 10 years at various events.

"The national threat level remains severe, which it has been since 2014, and I would urge the public to be alert to the threat of terror attacks but not alarmed, and to remain vigilant."

The barriers will support existing road closures and will be used to secure the Guard Change route when it is taking place.

They will remain open at other times.

Ch Insp Sarah Grahame, deputy LPA commander for Windsor and Maidenhead, said: "I hope that people in Windsor will understand the reasons that these barriers are being introduced, and will see why they are necessary.

"Windsor is a safe place to live, work and visit, and these extra security measures at the Guard Change will offer further protection for people in the town in light of recent events in Westminster.

"Acts of terrorism and hate crimes are committed by a small minority of people, but have a big impact on communities, and it is essential that we all continue to work together and share information in order to combat this threat."